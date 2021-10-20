Awareness progs on ToFEI organized

DOIMUKH, 19 Oct: The Papum Pare district tobacco control cell conducted awareness programmes on the revised Tobacco Free Educational Institutional (ToFEI) Guidelines at the Don Bosco Secondary School in Nonpu and Boum Kakir Mission School in Midpu on Monday.

District epidemiologist Ili Angu informed about the criteria to be met for an educational institution to be recognized as a ToFEI. He also sensitized the participants to the acts and sections under the COTP Act.

DRCHO Dr N Nitik highlighted the ill effects of tobacco use and various diseases that tobacco users are prone to.

The programme concluded with distribution of ‘Tobacco-free area’ and ‘ToFEI’ signboards to the schools. (DIPRO)