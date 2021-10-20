ANYA urges PCCF, highway dept to obtain forest clearance for NH 415

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: Stating that it was disheartening to learn that work on NH 415 has been halted due to failure to obtain forest clearance, All Nyishi Youth Association (ANYA) president Byabang Joram on Tuesday requested the PCCF and the PWD highway department to jointly pursue the forest clearance file with the higher authority, so that construction work under Package B (Papu Nallah to Nirjuli) and Package C (Nirjuli to Banderdewa) starts at the earliest.

“Blame games between departments in the matter will not bring any solution,” he added, and also requested the chief minister to “give personal attention and intervention on delay of forest clearance issue which is stopping commencement of construction of vital project of the state.”