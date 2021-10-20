Boost economic activities through SHGs: DC

TATO, 19 Oct: Shi-Yomi DC Mito Dirchi asked the departments concerned to boost the economic activities of the people through SHGs “by engaging them and involving them in more meaningful participation in primary production and cottage industries.”

He said this during an interaction with teams of the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission and resource persons from Upper Siang and Siang districts here recently.

Thirty SHGs have already been formed in Mechukha alone, and more are being formed in other administrative circles of the district. (DIPRO)