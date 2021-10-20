Bandh affects normal life in E/Siang

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 19 Oct: The 12-hour bandh over the Korang circle issue, imposed by the Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) and the youth wing of the Adi Ba:ne Kebang (ABK), affected normal life in East Siang district on Tuesday.

The bandh supporters blocked the national highway at the Ruksin gate, stopping the movement of vehicles. Many Arunachal-bound buses and goods trucks remained stranded there. Barring medical and other vehicles engaged in emergency and essential services, no vehicles were seen plying during the bandh hours.

Shops, petrol pumps, banks and other commercial establishments remained closed throughout

the day, and there was thin attendance in all government offices in the district. However, no bandh-related untoward incident has been reported so far from anywhere.

The bandh was imposed in protest against the government’s alleged inaction in resolving the boundary dispute with the newly created Lower Siang district.

The AdiSU and the ABK’s youth wing are demanding “continuation of Korang circle under the administrative jurisdiction of East Siang district, introduction of a fresh bill for amendment of the Arunachal Pradesh District Reorganization Act, 2013, and restoration of Korang circle in East Siang.”