Along Aboh Memorial Football Tourney

Fozo Sporting Club, Khela Brothers register easy wins

KHONSA, 19 Oct: Nali Rangsong led his team Fozo Sporting Club (FSC) from the front to register a 7-0 win over Changthing Football Club in the Along Aboh Memorial Football Tournament being played here in Tirap district.

Rangsong alone scored six goals in the match played at Nehru Stadium on Tuesday.

In another match, Khela Brothers Football Club defeated Panther Football Club 6-1. Gangboam Socia scored four goals.

The tournament is being conducted on knockout basis and so far, seven teams have been eliminated from the race, informed the organizing committee.