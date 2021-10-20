Fin secy gives nod for treasury office in Hawai

HAWAI, 19 Oct: Finance and Health Principal Secretary Sharat Chauhan gave the nod to the proposal to establish a treasury office here in Anjaw district, during his maiden three-day visit to the remote district.

Chauhan interacted with the DMO in Hayuliang, and with HoDs and JNV staffers, to take stock of the health infrastructure and the education scenario. He also took note of the proposed model village sites in Kaho, Meshai and Kibithoo, and interacted with members of the Meyor community.

Chauhan also visited Wacha and Ditchu, and the gompas in Kaho and Meshai.

At Walong, he interacted with the panchayat members and GBs, and advised the people to apply for CMAAY and PMJAY.

He also paid homage to the fallen heroes at the war memorials in Walong and Namti.

Meanwhile, Anjaw DC Talo Jerang inspected the NH construction site in Chirang and asked the executing agencies to speed up the construction work and complete it within the stipulated time.

The DC urged the public to cooperate with the constructing agencies. (DIPRO)