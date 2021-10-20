Meghalaya CM releases book on NE India

ITANAGAR, 19 Oct: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma released a book titled India/Northeast India: Issues, Dynamics and Emerging Realities at the Dorjee Khandu convention hall here on Tuesday.

The chief minister released the book while taking part in the ‘Regional aspiration, national outlook’ conclave organized by the Arunachal Pradesh unit of the National People’s Party.

The book is an outcome of a two-day national seminar which was held in March 2020. The seminar was organized by the Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum in collaboration with the university’s education department.

The book, edited by PhD research scholars Renu Loyi and Prem Taba, is a compilation of 23 research articles contributed by research scholars, academicians and faculty members of various backgrounds.

“The chapters have been written based on fundamental themes of research endeavours in India, with special emphasis on the northeastern region, consisting papers

of different areas of research, viz, education, psychology and mental health, literature, commerce, anthropology, tribal studies, science, polity and IT,” Taba informed in a release.