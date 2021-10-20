Mein inaugurates IRBn infrastructures, asks jawans to refrain from drug abuse

DIYUN, 19 Oct: Deputy Chief Minister (DCM) Chowna Mein on Tuesday inaugurated several infrastructures of the 2nd IRBn at its battalion headquarters here in Changlang district.

Mein inaugurated an English medium welfare school, an armoury guard room, an RP gate guard room and a Shiva temple in the presence of Bordumsa-Diyun MLA Somlung Mossang, Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav and DIG T Ringu.

The DCM commended the battalion for developing the infrastructures on its own, without any support from the government. He advised the jawans to refrain from substance abuse.

Mein emphasized the importance of physical fitness of the jawans to perform their day-to-day duties. He also said that, physical fitness apart, discipline, professionalism and good conduct are necessary for the tasks the jawans need to perform.

He said that the state government is committed to holistic, sustained and inclusive development of the state.

“The government, being pro-people, is always committed to addressing the issues relating to the welfare of the people and is also focused on improved airways, roadways, waterways, railways and information ways in the state,” he said.

“The construction of Trans-Arunachal Highway is going on in full swing across the state. On completion of the road, all other developments will follow with improved road communications in the districts,” Mein added.

He asked the 2nd IRBn commandant to identify a plot of land in the battalion headquarters compound to develop it into a greenbelt, and asked the DC to issue a directive to the forest department to provide plants for the development of the greenbelt.

Mein informed that smart monopoles will be installed in some locations of the state, which will help improve the network connectivity.

Later, the DCM interacted with the panchayat leaders and the public of Diyun circle in a separate meeting. (DCM’s PR Cell)