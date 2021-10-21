DC reviews activities of departments

CHANGLANG, 20 Oct: Changlang Deputy Commissioner Dr Devansh Yadav, along with Changlang South MLA Phosum Khimhun, Nampong MLA Samlung Mossang, the Changlang ZPC and district committee members reviewed the activities being carried out in the district by various departments to mark the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The DC urged all committee members and departments to carry out the activities entrusted to them as per the State Action Plan and submit reports accordingly.

Highlighting the objectives of the meeting, the member secretary cum DACO appealed to all concerned departments to submit reports on time for further submission to the government .