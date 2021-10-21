DC urges PRI leaders, GBs to dispel myths about Covid vaccines

RAGA, 20 Oct: Kamle DC Adong Pertin emphasized the role of PRI leaders and the GBs in dispelling myths and rumours about Covid-19 vaccine.

Participating in the second round of the Covid-19 vaccination maha abhiyan and health outreach camp organized by the district health society in remote Mengi Kabak village under Kamporijo circle on Tuesday, Pertin encouraged the reluctant residents to come forward and get vaccinated.

As per the health bulletin of the state government, the vaccination coverage in the district

is 36 percent as on 19 October as against the state’s average of 76 percent.

The DC suggested the PRI leaders, GBs and the people to cash in on the abundant fertile land around them by taking up sustainable and feasible agriculture and horticulture crop cultivation.

He also inspected schools, health facilities and anganwadi centres in Mengi Kabak, Luba, Radum and Yorkum and urged the PRI leaders to monitor them properly to ensure proper functioning.

Pertin is the first DC to visit the village since the creation of Kamle district in 2017. He was accompanied by Kamporijo CO in-charge Kina Takka, DRCHO Dr Kapu Sopin, Dr Hima Batra (WHO PRT, Naharlagun), Raga BDO Lumdik Lipin and APO Make Muri. (DIPRO)