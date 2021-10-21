Mamang Borang dies at 75

PASIGHAT, 20 Oct: Mamang Borang, wife of former minister Kabang Borang breathed her last on Wednesday evening at 8 pm due to prolonged illness at her residence in Pasighat at the age of 75 years.

She is survived by her three sons, Kepang Borang, former MLA Ralom Borang and Kangkim Borang, and daughters Rame Borang and Dr Beauty Borang Perme, daughters-in-law Tourism Secretary Sadhana Deori Borang, Boby Ratan Borang, Aane Koyu Borang and son-in-law engineer Nangkong Perme.

Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong in his condolence message said, “I extend my deepest sympathies to the Borang family. Her wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts.

May she rest in peace. I am deeply saddened by the news and hope that the almighty brings much-needed peace during this sad time. My condolences to the bereaved family.” (DIPRO)