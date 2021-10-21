Development only when women are empowered: APSCW chairperson

BOMDILA, 20 Oct: “Sound development can be only achieved when women are socially, economically and politically empowered,” stated Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) Chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi while addressing a one-day legal awareness programme themed ‘Property right in context of Arunachal Pradesh, gender equality & gender budgeting, drugs abuse among youth’ organized by the APSCW, in collaboration with the Women Welfare Centre, Bomdila and MMK at the circuit house here

in West Kameng district on Wednesday.

The APSCW chairperson said, “Availing reservation rights is not only enough, women PRI leaders should actively participate in the programme and policies of Panchayati Raj for overall development,” she added.

She also spoke about the recommendations made by the commission to the state government and further stressed the need for a special entrepreneurship package for unemployed girls; 33 percent job reservation for women; establishment of family courts in the state; 33 percent women reservation in the state legislative assembly; 50 percent reservation for women in panchayat and establishment of one working women’s hostel in the capital. She also highlighted the need for a dedicated maternity home with all the modern equipment and facilities in the state capital and each district of the state.

Resource persons Jyoti Zongluju and Kamala Dewan spoke about gender equality and Arunachal Pradesh (Land Settlement and Records) Act-2000, while Bomdila police station OC K Dev discussed the issue of drug menace in the society.

APSCW member Techi Hunmai also spoke.

Later in the day, APSCW members visited Bomdila police station and One Stop Centre of ICDS.

A similar awareness programme was also conducted at Nafra on the same day. (DIPRO)