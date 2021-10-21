‘Joy of Reading’ workshops organised in KGBVs

ROING, 20 Oct: Workshops were held in the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) as a part of the ‘Joy of Reading’ workshops conducted jointly by the Dibang Youth Library of Roing and Arunachal Shiksha Vikas Samiti (ASVS) of Pasighat from 15 to 18 October.

The workshops for students of classes VI to X are a part of the ‘Read to learn’ campaign launched by the Lohit Youth Library Network to help students recover from the stagnation in school studies.

The team conducted workshops in KGBVs Mottum, Pasighat, Rayang, Mirem and in the Donyi Polo Vidya Bhavan at Ruksin with senior activists of Dibang Youth Library Roing, Aloka Mili and Nisha Mepo, along with the coordinator of Lohit Youth Libraries as resource persons.

The activities included storytelling, book reading, poem recitation and reading theatre, through which young readers were introduced to eminent writers like Lila Majumdar, Harindranath Chattopadhyaya, Roald Dahl and Mary Anne Hoberman and their works. This was followed by the training of students in groups and performances before an audience.

The Dibang Youth Library also presented the schools a set of youth magazines to stir up their creativity with a wide range of writings. The film “Joy of learning’ (2017) by well-known documentary filmmaker PN Ramchandra was also screened at KGBV, Mirem.