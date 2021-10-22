AAPSU terms CDFI’s statement on census ‘act of deliberate obstruction to derail govt process’

GOJU, 21 Oct: All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) general secretary Tobom Dai said that the recent statement issued by the Chakma Development Foundation of India (CDFI), terming census-taking ‘racial profiling’, “is nothing but an act of deliberate obstruction by the CDFI to derail the whole government process, citing human rights angle.”

Dai said that taking census is “nothing but a normal government exercise to determine the illegal settlers that have come after 1964-69, when the first batch of refugees were temporarily settled in the state.”

He reiterated the AAPSU’s stand that the Chakma and Hajong communities should abide by the law of the land and gracefully accept the decision of the state and the central governments on the subject of their relocation under the ambit of the Indian constitution.

Dai further objected to numerous Chakma organizations based outside the state interfering in the internal matters of the state.

The AAPSU GS said this while attending the final match of the Goju Youth Welfare Football Tournament at the football ground here in Changlang district on Thursday.

Namsai Soccer Club defeated Duliajan Football Club from Assam by 5-4 goals in a penalty shootout in the final match.