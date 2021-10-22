Govt will provide external infra to promote food parks: Bagra

ITANAGAR, 21 Oct: Industries Minister Tumke Bagra said that the state government will provide the required external infrastructure to promote investment in the food processing industries in the state.

Bagra said this during a meeting with union Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MoFPI) Joint Secretary Atul Saxena and MoFPI Joint Director Sriendra Singh here on Thursday, during which they discussed matters related to the mega food park in Banderdewa and the mini food park in Namsai.

Bagra requested the ministry to initiate provision for establishing a mini food park and a cold chain in West Siang district.

Later, briefing the media, he said that the Covid-19 pandemic halted the progress of the mega food park.

“It might not be possible to achieve the target of 2022, but we are making every possible effort to complete the mega food park at the earliest. The state government will provide Rs 60 crores for the development of the external infrastructure of the food park. Fund for the majority of work like road and electricity has already been given,” he said, adding that “several companies have expressed interest in setting up industries at the mega food park.”

Earlier, Saxena along with officials of the industries department visited the mega food park near Banderdewa and inspected it.

Industry Secretary Hage Tari and mega food park lead promoter Likha Maj were also present at the meeting.