Panchayat raj parishad office inaugurated

[Karda Natam]

PAPU NALLAH, 21 Oct: RD & Panchayat Secretary Amarnath Talwade inaugurated the office of the Arunachal Pradesh Panchayat Raj Parishad (APPRP) here on Thursday.

The secretary urged the zilla parishad members to properly carry out their roles and responsibilities and render selfless service.

APPRP President Biri Santi Nido, who was present on the occasion, said that “this office is the first ever created for smooth functioning of the ZPMs in the state.”

APPRP General Secretary Tadu Bayor spoke about “the grievances of the ZPMs without proper office.”

He said that the APPRP office will be run and managed by the members voluntarily.