Arunachal fields 7 boxers for Women’s National Boxing C’ship

ITANAGAR, 21 Oct: Seven boxers from Arunachal Pradesh will be seen in action in the 5th Elite Women’s National Boxing Championship, which began in Hisar, Haryana, on Thursday.

The boxers are Yaro Maying (45-48 kg), Pinky Basar (48-50 kg), Bamang Yape (50-52 kg), Biri Yamak (52-54 kg), Charu Marry (54-57 kg), Dare Runchi (57-60 kg) and Techi Yana (60-63 kg).

Arunachal will start its campaign in the championship on Friday.

The boxers will get a chance to rub shoulders with some of the top boxers of the country, including Tokyo Olympians Pooja Rani from Haryana and Simranjit Kaur from Punjab.

Apart from them, 2019 World Boxing Championships bronze medal winner Jamuna Boro and defending champion Pwilao Basumatary, both from Assam, will also be seen in action.

Over 300 boxers from across the country are participating in the prestigious event.

Damlek Dera and Muni Leya are the coaches, and Kipa Mary is the manager of the state’s team.