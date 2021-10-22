Shaheed Rifleman Babu Rao Children’s Park inaugurated

KHONSA, 21 Oct: Shaheed Rifleman Babu Rao Children’s Park, dedicated to the memory of rifleman late Babu Rao Bongu, was inaugurated at the Assam Rifles Public School (ARPS) here in Tirap district on Thursday, on the occasion of his first death anniversary.

Babu Rao Bongu made the supreme sacrifice on 21 October, 2020 during an intense counter-insurgency operation against NSCN (IM) insurgents at Sanliam village in Tirap district.

During the inaugural programme, rich floral tributes were paid to the martyr by all the attendees, and a video showcasing the life of the martyr, his outstanding achievements while serving in the Assam Rifles and his act of bravery during the operation in which he attained martyrdom was screened.

25 Sector Assam Rifles Commander, Brigadier Vijay Chahar inaugurated the park, while Tirap DC Taro Mize inaugurated the science lab of the ARPS.

Commending the Assam Rifles for recognizing the sacrifice of the martyr by dedicating a children’s park to the braveheart, the DC said, “It will inspire the younger generations to serve the nation with pride in years to come.” (DIPRO)