10 Covid cases reported on Friday

ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: The state on Friday reported 10 fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom seven are symptomatic.

The ICR reported the highest four cases, followed by three cases in Lower Dibang Valley and one case each in East Siang, Lower Subansiri and Tawang.

With 11.5 percent, Lower Dibang Valley reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

Nine patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Friday.

A total of 939 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day.

The state currently has 141 active Covid cases, with 112 of them in home isolation (see full bulletin)