Over 100 kgs of plastic waste collected during cleanliness drive

ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: A total of 141 kgs of plastic garbage were collected and disposed of with the help of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) during a cleanliness drive organized at the gompa complex here on Friday as part of the month-long nationwide ‘Clean India’ mission.

Itanagar Capital Region DC Talo Potom, who participated in the cleanliness drive, said, “Clean India mission must start from each house and colony.

The aim is to create awareness, mobilize people and ensure their involvement in cleaning waste, mainly single-use plastic, throughout the Itanagar capital region.”

ADC Talom Dupak, NYKS Arunachal Pradesh state director Inkhuanguang, IMC Assistant Commissioner Datum Gadi, NSS State Liaison Officer AK Mishra and NYKS New Delhi deputy director Shashim Ahmed Hashmi, besides volunteers from the NYKS, the NSS and youths from Ward 3, Chandranagar, participated in the drive.