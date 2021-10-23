Gov interacts with APCS probationers

ITANAGAR, 22 Oct: Governor BD Mishra interacted with the 2020 batch of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Service (APCS) probationers at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

The governor impressed upon the officers to “be innovative, think out of box and be cent percent involved in your role as administrator,” adding that service to the people must be their obsession while strictly maintaining discipline, punctuality and efficiency.

Home Principal Secretary Rajeev Verma, IGP (Law & Order) Chukhu Apa and security advisor to GoAP SC Mohanty also interacted with the probationary officers.

Earlier, Administrative Training Institute Director Pate Marik briefed the governor on the foundation training programme for the 2020 batch of the APCS probationers. (Raj Bhavan)