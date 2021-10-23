Orientation prog on RAWE held

CHIMPU, 22 Oct: Final year BSc agriculture students of the Himalayan University (HU) participated in an orientation programme on ‘rural agricultural work experience (RAWE)’, organized by the HU’s agriculture department here on Friday.

During the programme, HU vice chancellor Prof Sharma offered suggestions to the students on farming systems, and said that the students would work in different villages of Itanagar and Ziro.

The university’s agriculture department head, Dr Raja Husain explained how to collect the data of different agriculture field systems from the farmers of rural areas.

“Students must also collect data from the KVKs, the ICAR Research Institute and other agriculture industries, according to the ICAR guidelines of RAWE, so that they can learn the updated and reliable approaches and can apply them for the benefit of farmers,” he said.

Dr Husain also informed the students about the modern methods of plant breeding to develop new plant varieties in Arunachal Pradesh.

HU academic dean Dr Singh also spoke.