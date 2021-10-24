Book on customary laws of Pipsorang released

[ Karda Natam ]

ITANAGAR, 23 Oct: Traditional customary laws/local laws that have been practiced by the people of Pipsorang in Kra Daadi district since time immemorial have been documented in the form of a book, which was released at a function in Chimpu near here on Saturday.

“It has been prepared with the consent of the villagers after holding marathon discussions and consultations with the legal experts, GBs and intellectuals of the area,” said Pipsorang ZPM Sorang Tania.

Tania, who spearheaded the task, said that documentation of the customary laws had been a long-pending demand of the people of Pipsorang “for their proper enforcement.”

The laws deal with the degree of punishment to be awarded to antisocial elements for different crimes, fixation of uniform bridal price, discouraging hunting and fishing using non-conventional methods, transfer of inherited immovable and moveable properties, and imposing of penalties on wrongdoers, he said.

Earlier, MLA Jikke Tako, who released the book, said that “any laws, whether they are customary or Indian Penal Code, are intended to bring peace and tranquillity in the society.”

He said that the people should respect and comply with the laws in the greater interest of the society.

“Every law is codified to solely bring justice to the victim. No one is above the law of the land,” the MLA said.

He also appealed to the people to cooperate with the Tali administration.