Meeting on setting up community libraries held

MIAO, 23 Oct: The Changlang district administration, under the initiative of DC Dr Devansh Yadav, in association with the one-stop centre, the India Foundation for Education Transformation and the Miao unit of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS), conducted a workshop for 12 volunteers here on Saturday for setting up community libraries in the district.

The DC, along with Padma Shri awardee Sathyanarayan Mundayoor and Miao ADC Sunny Singh, motivated the volunteers and encouraged the youths to take up

developmental activities in their community with respect to education, healthcare, women rights, etc.

The district administration assigned a 10-point action plan to the volunteers for on-ground implementation in 12 villages over the next three months. The action plan includes, inter alia, zero dropout from schools, full coverage under the CMAAY and the PMMVY, library movement, street plays and skits.

Volunteers from the Lohit Youth Library Network and the Forum of Activists of Lohit Youth Libraries participated in the meeting.

The APWWS unit will be the nodal organization working in the three-month programme. (DIPRO)