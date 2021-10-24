Drug dealers arrested, contraband seized

LONGDING, 23 Oct: A joint team of the Assam Rifles and the Longding police apprehended two drug dealers from Zedua village on 22 October and seized two packets of brown sugar worth Rs 5 lakhs from their possession.

Sales proceeds of Rs 57,780 were also seized from the duo.

The drug dealers were involved in transshipment of brown sugar in bulk from Kamka village in Myanmar to sell them to various individuals in Longding.

The duo, along with the seized contraband and cash, has been handed over to the Longding police for further investigation. (DIPRO)