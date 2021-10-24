Parents-teachers meeting held

ZIRO, 23 Oct: Discussions on several issues, particularly the lack of subject teachers, were held during a parents-teachers meeting of Dani Kunia Government Higher Secondary School (DKGHSS) here in Lower Subansiri district on Saturday.

The participants, including the members of the school management and development committee (SMDC), took serious note of “non-posting of English and political science teachers in the school for long.”

They said that the studies of the students have been badly affected due to the lack of subject teachers.

The parents and guardians urged the school authority to inculcate self-discipline in the students. They also emphasized the need for regular classroom teaching.

DKGHSS Principal Tai Tach said that “the school always places high punctuality for both students and teachers.”

He urged SMDC chairman Tage Tatung, who is also the Ziro EAC, to “evacuate the liquor and tobacco selling shops near the school compound.”

Vice Principal Tage Gumbo said that all necessary corrective steps will be taken to ensure smooth running of the school.