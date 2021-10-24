Awareness prog on IPR organized

SERA, 23 Oct: Sixty-one farmers, weavers and SHG members from Sera and Pedung villages participated in a training programme on ‘the role of intellectual property rights (IPR) in protecting indigenous knowledge system (IKS) of the indigenous tribe’, organized at Sera village in West Kameng district on Saturday.

The programme was organized under the National Mission on Himalayan Studies-sponsored project titled ‘Documentation of IKS of selected major tribes of Arunachal Pradesh and the relevance of IPR to IKS (www.ipr4iks.com)’.

The principal investigator (PI) and co-PIs of the project are Dr Govinda Pangging, Prof CL Sharma and Prof MB Sharma of the NERIST’s forestry department.

During the programme, resource person Niraj Rai delivered a talk on the application of IPR, such as patent, trademark, trade secret, copyright, industrial design, GI, etc, on various local products such as handicrafts, handlooms and agricultural and horticultural crops.

Sera village headman Tashi Tsering spoke on the importance of the IKS of the Monpa tribe and emphasized on “the role of protection and preservation of IKS through IPR.”