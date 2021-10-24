Awareness prog on Rabi crops conducted

ZIRO, 23 Oct: An awareness and training programme on Rabi crops and vegetables and various agriculture schemes under the Atmanirbhar Krishi Yojana was jointly conducted by the union ministry of agriculture & farmers welfare (MoAFW) and the Lower Subansiri district agriculture office here on Saturday as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

More than 50 progressive farmers and SHG members attended the programme, during which awareness and training on seed treatment, soil management, bio-control techniques, organic farming, value addition, food processing and industrial agriculture were imparted.

Later, the participants were taken on a field visit to the oldest kiwi orchard in Siro village.

The MoAFW’s Plant Protection Division Officer-in-Charge Naveen Kr Bhargava, MSME Assistant Director Amit Bajpai, Lower Subansiri DAO Tasso Butung, SDAO Leegang Aniya and other officers of the state’s agriculture department coordinated the programme. (DIPRO)