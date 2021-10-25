Delegation from Dollungmukh visits NHPC power stations in J&K, Ladakh

DOLLUNGMUKH, 24 Oct: A 12-member delegation, comprising farmers and panchayat and youth leaders from here in Kamle district visited the NHPC’s power stations in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) and Ladakh from 8 to 15 October, during which they gained in-depth practical knowledge about the functioning of power projects and the benefits they render to the growth of the local community.

The team visited the 45 mw Nimo Bazgoo Hydroelectric Project (HEP) at Alchi, Ladakh, the 330 mw Kishan Ganga HEP, including its underground powerhouse and tail race channel site, and the 480 mw Uri-I HEP, located near the India-Pakistan border.

At the project sites, the heads of the projects explained to the visitors the benefits of the projects and the development activities rendered

to the local PAFs after the commissioning of the projects.

The delegates were also taken to the underground powerhouse and barrage sites.

During the course of the visit, they also met NHPC CMD AK Singh and Projects Director Biswajit Basu at the NHPC’s corporate office in Faridabad and discussed at length the various issues pertaining to the welfare measures adopted by the NHPC for the betterment of the PAFs and other local people.

The exposure visit was arranged by the Subansiri Lower HEP.