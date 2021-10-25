No fresh Covid cases reported on Sunday

ITANAGAR, 24 Oct: The state reported no fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday. A total of 385 samples were collected from the entire state and all tested negative.

On the same day, 10 patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged.

Namsai, Lower Dibang Valley and Tawang still have one active containment zone each, owing to detection of a total of 30 Covid-19 cases.

The state currently has 132 active cases, with 106 of them in home isolation (see full bulletin)