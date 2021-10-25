MLA inaugurates IB in Kharsaneng

TAWANG, 24 Oct: Local MLA Tsering Tashi on Sunday inaugurated an inspection bungalow (IB) in Kharsaneng (Bathung) in Kyidphel circle of Tawang district.

The foundation stone of an archery ground was also laid there on the day.

The MLA requested the government officials and the public to take proper care of the IB.

“In view of the difficulties faced by tourists in Tawang owing to altitude issue, a proposal for construction of a guesthouse

in a low-lying region within the district is also being considered,” he said.

Among others, Tawang DC (in-charge) Lobsang Tsering, PWD CE (NW Zone) AK Atreya, PWD SE Phuntso Dorjee and Kyidphel ZPM Tenzin Monpa were present on the occasion.

Kharsaneng has places of historical and religious importance, apart from its mesmerizing scenic beauty. It is the only region in the district where paddy cultivation has been practiced since time immemorial. (DIPRO)