Pak PM highlights need for improving Pak-India ties

ISLAMABAD, 25 Oct: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday highlighted the need for improving ties with India, but cheekily said that, after his country’s victory against the latter in the T20 World Cup, it was “not a good time” for such a conversation, according to a media report.

Addressing the Pakistan-Saudi Investment Forum in Saudi capital Riyadh, Khan said that India and Pakistan have only one issue – the Kashmir issue – and advocated resolving it like “civilized” neighbours, Dawn online reported.

“We have excellent relations with China, but if somehow we improve our relationship with India – I know after last night’s thrashing by the Pakistan team in the cricket match, it’s not a very good time to talk about improving relations with India,” he said.

His remarks came a day after Pakistan defeated India for the first time in a World Cup fixture in Dubai.

Khan said that the two countries have only one issue – Kashmir, and advocated resolving it like “civilized” neighbours.

“It’s all about human rights and the rights of the people of Kashmir for self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council 72 years ago.

“If that right is given to them, we have no other problems. The two countries can live as civilized neighbours […] just imagine the potential,” he told Saudi businessmen.

He said that India would gain access to Central Asia through Pakistan and in turn the latter would gain access to two huge markets.

“This is what I want to impress upon the Saudi business community, that circumstances never remain the same. They always change,” said Khan, who is in Saudi Arabia on a three-day visit at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman.

Ties between India and Pakistan nosedived after a terror attack on the Pathankot Air Force base in 2016 by terror groups based in the neighbouring country. Subsequent attacks, including one on an Indian Army camp in Uri, further deteriorated the relationship.

The relationship dipped further after India’s war planes pounded a Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist training camp deep inside Pakistan on 26 February, 2019 in response to the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF jawans were killed.

The relations deteriorated after India announced withdrawing special powers of Jammu & Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two union territories in August 2019.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

Recently, Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, when asked about the possibility of improvement in India’s ties with Pakistan, said unless the basic core issue of terrorism emanating from the neighbouring country is dealt with, “I think we will not see much forward movement in the relationship.” (PTI)