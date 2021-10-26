E/Kameng, U/Subansiri win in state women’s football c’ship

ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: East Kameng trounced Ziro United FC 6-1 in a day-two match of the State Women’s Football Championship 2021 at the Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy playground in Chimpu near here on Monday.

Achom Degio netted three goals, while Kapke Kamsa scored two. Ato Taniya Liyak and Papung Bodo also scored one goal each. The two sides had played out a 1-1 draw in the first half.

Degio was adjudged the best player of the match. Degio also became the first player to score a hat-trick of goals in the ongoing championship.

In another match, Upper Subansiri defeated East Siang 5-2.

For Upper Subansiri, Tori Basar and Serdum Ligu scored a brace each, while Roshni Ramching netted one goal.

Api Mize and Guni Saroh scored the goals for East Siang.

Later, Ligu was declared the player of the match.

Pasighat East MLA Ninong Ering, entrepreneur Taba Nagu and advocate Kipa Tania were also in the stadium to witness the second match.