APSCS&T celebrates Vigyan Utsav

ITANAGAR, 25 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science & Technology (APSCS&T) on Monday celebrated Vigyan Utsav as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav here under ‘one month one theme’.

The theme for the month of October is ‘Human resource development’.

Vigyan Utsav, a pan-India initiative, has been planned by the union science & technology department in collaboration with the state science & technology councils to showcase the country’s science, technology and innovation ecosystem.

In his introductory remarks, APSCS&T Director CD Mungyak highlighted the “dire need for human resources (HR) in higher and technical education for the preparation of the current workforce as well as for the future.”

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini said that “human resource development should be at heart, head and hand level, superadded with deep motivation, especially in the health sector.”

IIT Guwahati Professor AK Das highlighted the HR development in the engineering sector, with special focus on rainwater harvesting and promoting degree courses in the design and research sector.

Pasighat-based College of Horticulture & Forestry’s Assistant Professor Dr Yengkhom D Singh dwelt on the importance of HR in horticulture, and highlighted the success story of growing onion in Runee village near Pasighat.

Several participants from Arunachal Pradesh and other states joined the programme virtually.