379 schools with zero enrolment closed, assets handed over to DAs: Tedir

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 26 Oct: Education Minister Taba Tedir has said that 379 schools with zero enrolment in the state have been closed and their assets handed over to the deputy commissioners concerned.

Speaking to reporters here on Tuesday on the sideline of an event organized under the SSA, he said that the education department has asked the DCs to give first preference to the department to use the infrastructure of these schools.

“All the assets of 379 schools are now under the custody of the DCs. If the schools are of no use for the education department, they can be given to other departments. But first preference should always be given to the education department,” said Tedir.

He also said that the education department is making efforts to obtain LPCs and allotment for all government schools of the state.

“Be it in urban or rural areas, all schools should obtain allotment and LPC. This will check encroachment on the school land. We have even kept funds for this purpose. The department has directed all DDSEs to go for proper mapping of the schools,” he said.

Tedir said that the education department will soon hold review meetings and seek action against school authorities who have failed to initiate the process to obtain allotment and LPC.