Construction of road from Gohpur to be taken up in phases

ITANAGAR, 26 Oct: Construction/black carpeting of the state highway from Gohpur Tinali will be taken up in phases, and the stretch from Gohpur Tinali to Zoo Road Tinali shall be taken up in the first phase.

This was decided in a meeting held at the ICR deputy commissioner’s office here on Tuesday to discuss the construction of the state highway from Chimpu Tinali (Old Gohpur Tinali) to Jote in Papum Pare district.

The shifting of utilities from Gohpur Tinali to Zoo Road Tinali is to be completed within seven days, and notices for eviction are to be issued by the ICR chief estate officer by 27 October.

It was also decided that the right of way for construction of the state highway will be taken up in tandem with the existing central line. Eviction will be carried out as per the land allotment/LPC issued in respect of the land on both sides of the existing road.

Papum Pare DC Pige Ligu informed that the state government has directed the Papum Pare district administration to complete the construction of the state highway from Gohpur Tinali to Jote at an early date.

The Doimukh PWD division executive engineer informed that “the meeting of all the stakeholders was convened as the area from Gohpur Tinali to Zoo Road Tinali falls within the territorial jurisdiction of the ICR DC.”

He further informed that blacktopping of the road is to be completed within the current financial year.

Among others, officers of the Doimukh PWD division, the AE (E), and officials of the land branch of the DC office attended the meeting. (DIPRO)