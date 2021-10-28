6 Covid cases reported on Wednesday

ITANAGAR, 27 Oct: The state on Wednesday reported six fresh Covid-19 cases, of whom one is symptomatic.

Lohit reported the highest two cases, followed by one case each in East Siang, Namsai, Tawang and West Kameng.

With 10.5 percent, Lohit reported the highest positivity rate in the state.

Twenty-eight patients in various health facilities across the state were declared recovered or discharged on Wednesday.

A total of 862 samples were collected from the entire state on the same day.

The state currently has 115 active cases, with 96 of them in home isolation (see full bulletin)