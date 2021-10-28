Youth arrested with drugs

ZIRO, 27 Oct: The police arrested a 23-year-old youth from Hapoli in Lower Subansiri district and recovered four plastic tubes containing narcotic drug-like substances from his house on 26 October.

The youth was arrested by a team of police led by Ziro Police Station OC Inspector Millo Lalyang from Hilltop area after receiving information that he was taking drugs, DSP Tasi Darang said.

Later, the team conducted a raid in his house and seized suspected drugs, six empty plastic tubes, three used needles and syringes, one mobile phone, and cash, he said.

A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the youth at the Ziro police station.

Two other persons, both aged 22 years, were also arrested in connection with the case, the DSP said.