KHONSA, 27 Oct: Chinkoi Football Club and Khunnu Football Club advanced to the quarterfinals of the second Along Aboh Memorial Football Tournament, defeating their respective opponents New Katang Football and Laho Football Club at Nehru Stadium here in Tirap district on Wednesday.

Chinkoi defeated Laho 6-0, while Khunnu beat New Katang 2-0.

The semifinals will be played on 3 November and the final on 6 November.