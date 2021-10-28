E/Kameng enter into semis in state women’s football c’ship

ITANAGAR, 27 Oct: East Kameng entered into the quarterfinals of the State Women’s Football Championship, defeating Namsai 4-0 at the Sangey Lhaden Spors Academy playground in Chimpu near here on Wednesday.

Ato Tania Liyak scored all the four goals in the 8th, 35th, 40th and 55th minutes.

Mechang Veo of East Kameng was adjudged player of the match.

In the second match, East Siang came back stronger, having suffered a 2-5 defeat at the hands of Upper Subansiri, to register a convincing 5-0 win over Kra Daadi.

Captain Minam Taki opened the scoring for East Siang in the 9th minute of the first half. Adi Mize doubled the lead in the 45th minute of the second half with a brilliant free-kick.

Osinam Rio scored in the 48th minute to further increase the lead. Minam netted her second goal in the 49th minute, before Guni Saroh completed the drubbing of the team by scoring in the 79th minute.

East Siang’s Taki was declared player of the match.

On Thursday, Lohit will meet Lower Dibang Valley at 12 noon, before Women’s College Lekhi takes on Papum Pare.