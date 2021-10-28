DC urges eligible students to get enrolled as voters

HAWAI, 27 Oct: Anjaw Deputy Commissioner Talo Jerang during a ‘voters’ awareness meeting’ organized under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation programme by the district election office here advised eligible students to get their names enrolled in the electoral roll.

The DC advised the students to concentrate on their studies and make their parents and the society proud by becoming worthy citizens. He also asked the teachers to give their best for the betterment of the students and the school.

ERO (HQ) NK Namchoom explained the electoral registration process. Later, prizes to the winners of drawing and essay competitions on the key topic were distributed.

Hawai GHSS Principal T Gao, students and teachers of the school and the BLOs attended the meeting. (DIPRO)