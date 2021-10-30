Arunachal bag 9 medals in Jr National Wushu Championship

ITANAGAR, 29 Oct: Arunachal bagged two gold, as many silver and five bronze medals in the 20th Junior National Wushu Championship (Boys and Girls), which was held in Jalandhar, Punjab, from 20 to 25 October.

Yorna Rosni bagged both the gold medals in Jianshu and Spear events. She also bagged one bronze medal each in the Chanquan and Dual event.

Chera Loku and Taug Ama won a silver medal each

in the Taijijian event and in the below 60 kg fight, respectively.

While Dani Nuri bagged a bronze medal each in the Taijiquan and Dual events, Anjuru Melo won the fifth bronze in the Taijijian event, informed Arunachal Pradesh Wushu Association president Toko Teki.

The state team, including the officials, was accorded a warm welcome on their return here.