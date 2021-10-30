Awareness prog on drug abuse, cyber crimes held

DEOMALI, 29 Oct: Around 600 students of the government higher secondary school (GHSS) here in Tirap district participated in an awareness programme on drug abuse and cyber crimes held at the GHSS premises on Friday.

The programme was conducted by the Tirap police in coordination with the Deomali CHC and Care Me Home Drug De-addiction Centre, Charju.

Dr Kaphiak Matey of the Deomali CHC spoke on drug abuse and the long-term effects of drugs on human health.

The Charju de-addiction centre’s project coordinator L Lowang deliberated on the de-addiction process and rehabilitation.

Deomali SDPO Topha Wangsu along with SI N Lowang explained the various provisions of the NDPS Act, while Deomali PS OC Inspector Tomai Wangpan along with SI Umeshan C gave lectures on cyber crimes.

Deomali GHSS Principal Y Matey Lowang, who attended the programme along with teachers, commended the Tirap police for conducting the awareness programme on an important topic. Lowang asked her students to refrain from drug abuse and concentrate on their studies. (DIPRO)