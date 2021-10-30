Workshop on classroom counselling held

ZIRO, 29 Oct: A workshop on ‘Teachers’ toolbox for classroom counselling’ was conducted by the education department of St Claret College Ziro (SCCZ) in collaboration with the counselling cell and people education and social empowerment centre of the college here in Lower Subansiri district on Friday.

Forty-eight participants, including school and college teachers and students, took part in the workshop.

Dani Kuniya GHSS Vice Principal Tage Gambo in his inaugural address spoke about “the importance of having a cordial relationship between teachers and students.” He said that teaching should be about guiding students to find their aspirations and purpose.

“Education should not be limited only to bookish knowledge but should also be about teaching the students about various moral values,” he said.

SCCZ principal Fr Allwyn Mendoz spoke about the need to listen to the students and identify underlying issues before addressing problems in the classroom.

Later, SCCZ counsellor Sr Mary Vanaja conducted technical sessions covering topics such as tenets of positive psychology for students’ wellbeing, listening and communication: essential skills of counselling, basics of CBT for optimal growth and managing stress, and self-care.