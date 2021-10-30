SDP on handicrafts & carpet weaving underway

MIAO, 29 Oct: A 430-hour skill development programme (SDP) on handicrafts and carpet weaving for the SHGs of TR Camp started here in Changlang district on Friday.

The programme is sponsored by the NABARD and is being implemented by NGO Bethel Life Care Charitable Trust.

Addressing the participants, NABARD Arunachal Pradesh Regional Office General Manager Partho Saha emphasized on “quality upgradation of products and creating market linkages, keeping in view the competitive market.”

Elaborating the objective of the SDP, NABARD DDM Kamal Roy said that “the future plan is to promote and nurture the off-farm producers’ organization (OFPO) out of the trained entrepreneurs.”

He said that the OFPO will take over the responsibility of any one or more activities in the value chain of the produce, right from procurement of raw materials to delivery of the final products at the ultimate consumers’ doorsteps.

Choephelling Tibetan Service Cooperative Society chairman Tashi Dhondup and secretary Tenzin Rabjor also spoke.

Thirty rural women artisans of Changlang area have enrolled for the training programme.