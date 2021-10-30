Training prog on basic epidemiology organized

NAHARLAGUN, 29 Oct: District surveillance officers and epidemiologists from Anjaw, Changlang, Dibang Valley, East Siang, the ICR, Lohit, Longding, Lower Dibang Valley, Namsai, Upper Subansiri, Siang, Tirap and Upper Siang participated in an ‘in-service 3×3 basic epidemiology training programme for frontline public health professionals’ here from 27-29 October.

The training programme was designed to build a skilled public health workforce, ready to face health-related threats, both anticipated and those not expected. In addition, the training also focused on building relationships between the state’s public health staff and medical college faculty, so that they can complement each other in various public health response-related activities.

The training was inaugurated by Health Principal Secretary Dr Sharat Chauhan along with National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Director Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, in the presence of NCDC advisor Dr Sudhir Kumar Jain and IDSP NPO Dr Himanshu Chauhan and other senior officials from the NCDC.

Among others, the state’s health services director, the TRIHMS director, the family welfare director, the medical education director, and other senior officials of the health department were invited to the training programme, which was successfully completed due to the efforts of IDSP SSO Dr L Jampa and his team. (DIPR)