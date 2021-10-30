Webinar on technical edn held

ITANAGAR, 29 Oct: The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), in collaboration with the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science & Technology (NERIST), conducted a webinar on ‘Strengthening the technical education of northeastern region’ on 28 October.

Taking part in the webinar, while NERIST Director Prof HS Yadav spoke about the development of the northeastern states in terms of “empowering technical education in the region,” NIT Arunachal Pradesh Director Prof Pinakeswar Mahanta dwelt on “the need for channelling the ideas for providing quality higher education.”

AICTE Chairman Prof Anil D Sahasrabudhe apprised the participants of the different initiatives of the AICTE for faculty members, students, institutions and the society. Advocating “continuous training modules for young faculty and updating series for experienced faculty,” he stressed the importance of internship and real-time industry projects both for students and faculty members.

AICTE Student Development Cell Director Dr Amit Kumar Srivastava enumerated the council’s schemes for the faculty members and students of the technical institutions of the Northeast region, and informed about various scholarship schemes launched by the AICTE for students, such as ‘Pragati’ for girl students, ‘Saksham’ for the specially-abled, and ‘Swanath’ for orphans, wards of armed forces, central paramilitary forces who died in action, or students who lost their parents to Covid-19.

AICTE Member Secretary Prof Rajiv Kumar and AICTE Assistant Director Sanju Choudhary also attended the webinar.