Training prog for panchayat and community leaders organized

MIREM, 29 Oct: Sixty-five participants, including gram panchayat chairpersons and gram panchayat members, public leaders and members of self-help groups from Bilat and Ruksin circles attended a ‘training-cum-awareness programme’ held here in East Siang district on Thursday.

Organized by Future Generations Arunachal (FGA) and supported by Davis Projects for Peace, USA, the training’s objective was to educate and empower the developmental leaders to carry out their mandated works effectively at the grassroots level.

During the programme, former Ruksin ZPM Tonggeng Panyang shared his experiences of challenges and opportunities with the panchayat leaders and appealed to them to initiate developmental works without wasting time.

Programme coordinator Anyak Mize emphasized on partnership and coordination to achieve the developmental goals.

Home Joint Secretary Jalash Pertin highlighted the evolution of the panchayati raj since the NEFA days in Arunachal Pradesh, and presented a brief on the 73rd amendment to the Panchayati Raj Act and the roles and responsibilities of panchayat leaders.

FGA chairperson Omak Apang also spoke.