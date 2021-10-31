APSCW condemns rape and murder of woman

ITANAGAR, 30 Oct: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) has vehemently condemned the rape and murder of a young woman in Bhalukpong in West Kameng district on 17 October.

While commending the police for apprehending the alleged accused, the commission asked them to conduct proper investigation into the case and file the chargesheet at the earliest.

It also sought a status report from the West Siang SP.

The commission appealed to the people to cooperate with the police in its investigation, so that justice can be delivered to the deceased and her family.