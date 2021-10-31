APPSCCE qualifiers felicitated

LEKHI, 30 Oct: Thirteen candidates who have qualified in the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) were felicitated in a function organized by Seva Bharati Arunachal Pradesh (SBAP) here on Saturday.

All the candidates had been coached by SBAP and

Pune (Maharashtra)-based Jnana Prabodhini.

Advisor to chief minister, Tai Tagak, who felicitated the candidates, advised them to sincerely serve the society and the state.

SBAP secretary-general Tarh Domte stressed on the role that civil servants play in the state’s development, and said that “honest, clean and efficient officers can bring major changes in the society and the nation.”